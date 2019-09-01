Two injured in late night motorcycle accident

Two people sustained multiple injuries when the motorcycle they were riding veered off the road and struck a concrete kilometer marker in Sattahip.

Driver Chanote Ladee, 19, from Bangkok was left unconscious and pillion rider Rungsiya Bantao, 40, from Amnartcharoen received lacerations and deep bruises during the impact which was so heavy it knocked the concrete barrier off its mooring.

The motorcycle was a write off.

Police surmised Driver Chanote fell asleep at km marker 174 while riding along the dark Sukhumvit Road, Sattahip-Taotan route at 2.30 a.m. Aug 29.

Sawang Rochana Thammasathan Sattahip Foundation rescue workers took the injured for treatment to Queen Sirikit Hospital.