Illegal Myanmar migrants arrested in Chiang Mai

More than 50 illegal Myanmar migrants were arrested in the northern province of Chiang Mai just after they walked across the border into Fang district.

Police and soldiers rounded up 36 illegal Myanmar migrants while they were hiding near the Huai Ngu reservoir.







Meanwhile, soldiers and police found 17 more illegal Myanmar migrants on a vehicle at a checkpoint in Ban Mae Ngon Khilek village. Most of the Myanmar nationals said they came from Taunggyi city and paid 20,000 baht each to smugglers who brought them across the border.

In the southern province of Songkhla, security officials arrested 16 illegal migrants on a van near the Thai-Malaysian border. Thai driver Adul Mad-amin said he picked up the migrants in Hat Yai district and charged each of them 2,500 baht for a ride to the border. He said it was his third trip for illegal migrants.



Some migrants said they entered Thailand through Sangkhlaburi district of Kanchanaburi and already paid 30,000 baht each to labour brokers there. If they crossed the border to Malaysia, they would have to pay 32,000 baht to local brokers.

They planned to work at furniture factories, plantations and in the fishing industry in Malaysia because there was not a job for them in Myanmar. (TNA)




























