Bangkok ‘Red Line’ full-scale opening set for December

The commuter train service on the Red Line railway is serving 6,105 people a day and will fully open in December, according to the transport minister.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob reported the progress of the Red Line project after chairing a meeting on the commuter train service on the Red Line and the operation of the Bang Sue Grand Station.







He said that the Transport Ministry would officially open the Red Line commuter train service in December. The service made its soft opening on Aug 2 and has continued without a fare since then. It is carrying 6,105 people a day and shows a traffic growth rate of 13%, Mr. Saksayam said.



The meeting acknowledged the fare rate of the commuter train service that will be imposed in the first three years of its operation. The minimum fare was set at 12 baht plus 1.50 baht per kilometer of traveling distances.

The service will join a common ticketing system with EMV compatibility which will also cover passenger buses and MINE Smart Ferry as well as the Blue Line and the Purple Line next February. (TNA)



























