Illegal migrants from Myanmar along Thailand border raise COVID concerns

Health officials in areas bordering Myanmar have been ordered to watch out for illegal migrants as the coronavirus disease 2019 is spreading in the neighboring country.







Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases at the Department of Disease Control, said COVID-19 was spreading from India to Bangladesh and Myanmar and the number of COVID-19 patients was soaring in Myanmar.

Security and health officials in many provinces bordering Myanmar were seriously blocking illegal migrants from Myanmar, he said.



Dr Sophon said that the Ministry of Public Health was asking operators to suspend importing workers from at-risk areas and refrain from employing illegal migrants because that would otherwise bring COVID-19 to the country. Local administrators were asked to help prevent illegal immigration.

The director of general communicable diseases also warned people to avoid at-risk areas, wear face masks while going out, frequently wash hands, observe social distancing and use the Thaichana check-in and checkout application to facilitate disease control in case of a new outbreak. (TNA)











