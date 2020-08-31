Thai Prime Minister delays purchase of 22.5-billion-baht submarines from China

Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered the Royal Thai Navy to consider delaying the controversial purchase of two submarines worth 22.5 billion baht from China, says government spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri.







The decision came after widespread concerns over the government spending when the country is struggling to overcome the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

The government faces heavy criticism that the budget could be used to fund more relief measures to help people and businesses.



The navy will clarify the details and propose the plan to a House committee, vetting the budget bill. It will also discuss with China on the procedure to postpone the procurement, said the government spokesman.

He asked for people’s understanding on the role of armed forces to protect Thai natural resources the best that it can.

The government will also look after people in all sectors and people can be confident in transparent administration, he added. (TNA)











