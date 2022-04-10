Illegal migrants apprehended in Ratchaburi province, West Thailand

Officials in Ratchaburi province have arrested a group of 34 migrants for illegally crossing the Thailand-Myanmar border. They are now in quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The group, consisting of 16 women and 18 men, were arrested along with two guides aboard two pick-up trucks in front of SuanPhung Subdistrict Municipal Office in Ratchaburi.



Officers escorted the group to the Border Patrol Police Company 137 base, where they were screened for COVID-19 using antigen test kits. The entire group is now being held in quarantine after one member tested positive.

An initial investigation found that each of them paid 20,000-25,000 baht to their agent and 3,000-5,000 baht to their guides to help them cross the border.







The two guides said they normally picked up illegal migrants at designated meeting points along the border. The migrants would then be taken into hiding in SuanPhung district, where they would be picked up by another team.

Officials will perform a followup COVID-19 test on the arrested migrants before proceeding with their deportation.(NNT)

































