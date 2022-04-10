Thailand Transport Co deep-cleans buses and stations ahead of Songkran holidays

The Transport Company recently launched a big cleaning event for its bus fleet and stations ahead of the Songkran holidays, during which a large number of people are expected to travel.

The Ministry of Transport and the state-owned bus operator launched the Big Cleaning Day event at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), with the opening ceremony presided over by Deputy Permanent Secretary of Transport Sorapong Paitoonphong.



The event was attended by The Transport Company employees and volunteers who cleaned and sanitized facilities and vehicles, in an effort to prevent COVID-19 transmissions.

The company is also coordinating with the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to provide COVID antigen tests at no cost for passengers traveling on April 7-10.







The deputy permanent secretary said the Transport Company has implemented stringent prevention measures against the spread of COVID-19. All staff members and passengers undergo temperature screening and wear a face mask at all times.

The bus operator expects to serve around 40,000 daily passengers, a 30% increase from the New Year holidays. The peak period is expected to be from April 11-12.(NNT)

































