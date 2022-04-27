Illegal migrant workers found during inspection in Ayutthaya, Central Thailand

Authorities on Tuesday (26 Apr) discovered 75 illegal migrant workers at worker camps in Ayutthaya province.

Uthai district authorities, together with the provincial volunteer defense corps and a special operations team, conducted an inspection of an industrial estate at Tambon Nong Nam Som on Tuesday morning. During the inspection, officials discovered 86 migrant workers from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, but only 11 of them entered the country legally with work permits.



The illegal workers are being held in custody and will face charges for illegal entry, as well as other offenses. Authorities will also investigate how the workers enter the country and prosecute anyone who is involved in the illegal entry. (NNT)

































