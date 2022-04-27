Pattaya boxing gym rings the bell for new tourists

A Pattaya boxing gym is hoping the relaxation of entry restrictions will bring more tourists to learn Muay Thai.

Kongtoranee Muay Thai Camp located on Chaiyaphonviti Road was busy with Thai and some foreign athletes April 25. Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the gym offers its facilities at just 200 baht an hour or 4,000 baht a month.



Head trainer Kongtoranee said the cancellation of the “Test & Go” entry scheme starting May 1 should bring more foreign tourists to Thailand, many interested in Muay Thai boxing.

But even those uninterested in getting in the ring can enjoy boxing at the gym by sipping coffee at its Boxing Camp Fresh Coffee shop. There is even a selection of boxing gloves and gear tourists can model for photographs.

For more information, call 087-606-1229 or 095-190-8151.

























































