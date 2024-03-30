PATTAYA, Thailand – The ambitious Pattaya Parking Centre and Marina conceived as a remedy for the congestion and disorder plaguing the Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya, has encountered a series of setbacks and ultimately met an unfortunate end.

With an initial allocation of approximately 300 million baht dating back to the fiscal year 2008, the project aimed to construct a cutting-edge hydraulic boat parking facility. This facility was envisioned to accommodate over 300 vessels, revolutionizing the pier into Thailand’s most advanced maritime hub. Consultancy teams, including experts from Ping Trade, were actively engaged in shaping the project. Their expertise led to the development of meticulous specifications and innovative construction methods, including wave barriers, wind barriers, and robust boat parking bases.







Originally, the Pattaya Parking Centre and Marina sought to streamline the docking process for more than 800 tourist boats. However, the road to realization was fraught with challenges. Issues ranged from organizational hurdles to concerns about potential damage to the area’s tourism reputation. In response, local authorities devised a strategic plan: relocate all existing boats from the Bali Hai Pier, creating a clear path for the implementation of the ambitious project. Simultaneously, plans were set in motion to construct a novel car parking building adjacent to the pier. This structure would feature a unique hydraulic system designed to stack cars vertically, optimizing space utilization.







Despite an investment exceeding 733 million baht and the project’s completion in November 2013, the outcome fell short of expectations. Only the car parking building became operational, while the boat parking facility – originally hailed as the project’s centrepiece – remained idle. Technical failures within the hydraulic system, responsible for lifting and docking boats, rendered it unusable.

Boat operators expressed their frustration, emphasizing the missed opportunity for consultation during the project’s design phase. Their practical insights could have averted these critical shortcomings. Over time, the once-promising Pattaya Parking Centre and Marina has deteriorated, leaving the pier without the modernization it so desperately needs.







































