‘The Food Culture Journey by Awakening’ – Art Lovers, Don’t Miss This! – until Sep 22

BANGKOK, Thailand – Immerse yourself in a dazzling festival of lights and digital art right in the heart of Bangkok, at Song Wat and Talat Noi, with ‘The Food Culture Journey by Awakening.’ Enjoy six stunning art installations, vibrant light displays, and a wide range of delicious local food. But that’s not all—there are also engaging workshops and mini-concerts throughout the event! It’s the perfect time to grab your friends for a fun-filled experience and check out these exciting spots.







Event Duration: Now until September 22, 2024

Light Displays: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Locations: Song Wat and Talat Noi

For More Information: Awakening Festivals

Make sure to visit and enjoy the creative energy and cultural flavors this festival has to offer! (TAT)

































