Hungarian Minister tested positive before meeting Thai ministers, returned to homeland

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tested positive for the novel coronavirus before meeting Thai cabinet ministers.

The Hungarian minister who was a guest of the Thai government was admitted to an isolated ward at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute pending the aircraft that the Hungarian government deployed to bring him and his delegation back to their homeland this evening.







Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the Hungarian minister at the institute and found the latter appeared healthy.

Dr Opas Kankawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the Hungarian minister and 12 followers were tested two hours after their arrival and only the minister tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister had a fever on his arrival and was tested for COVID-19 at a hospital in Bangkok. His visit to Thailand was scheduled on Nov 3 and 4.

Hungary deployed two planes to bring the delegation back. One was for the infected minister and the other for the rest of the delegation.









On Nov 4 Thailand logged seven new COVID-19 cases who were quarantined arrivals. The total rose to 3,804, 3,612 of whom recovered including seven discharged over the past 24 hours and 133 were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 59.

The seven new cases consisted of four foreigners who arrived from Russia, Kuwait, Italy and the Maldives and three Thai people who returned from Jordan, France and Sweden.

They were admitted to hospitals in Bangkok and Chonburi. (TNA)











