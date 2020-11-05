Pattaya sunny beach and clear sea in high season

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cool with isolated rain mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore.







Pattaya, Jomtien, and Koh Larn island sea water at beaches are now very clear and the weather is sunny and most likely no more heavy rains in the region. The high season for domestic tourism has started in November.

7 days Weather Forecast

During 6 – 8 Nov, morning cool. During 7 – 8 Nov, isolated rain. Minimum temperature 22-24°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Northeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters off shore. During 9 – 11 Nov, cool and strong wind, 1-3°C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 19-23°C. Maximum temperature 30-32°C. Northeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meter and about 2 meters off shore.











