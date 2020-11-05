Ombudsman’s office drawn into Mae Rim forest-encroachment battle

Chiang Mai business owners facing eviction for encroaching on the Mae Rim National Forest Reserve appealed to the government’s ombudsman office, claiming they were being unfairly prosecuted.

Chief Ombudsman Viddhavat Rajatanun and top deputies toured forested areas of Pong Yaeng and Mae Ram subdistricts to meet with business owners and investigate the claims and counterclaims.







The Royal Forestry Department has been prosecuting 31 people for operating hotels, resorts and other businesses allegedly encroaching on the protected forest.

The business owners claim to be some of the 900 allowed to live on the land by a 50-year-old royal decree. They argue they were on the land before the area gained national park status in 1964 and are not encroaching illegally on the preserve.

The forestry department, however, asserts that the original inhabitants either sold off their property illegally to investors or converted their residential and agricultural land deeds to commercial operations like resorts which violate the decree.

Viddhavat said the ombudsman office will collect documents and legal filings to determine whether there has been abuse of power as alleged by the business owners or if, in fact, the forestry department cases are valid.





















