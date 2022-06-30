Hundreds of people crossed Thai border to flee fighting in Myanmar

More than 300 people in Myanmar have crossed the border to take refuge on Thai soil after Myanmar aircraft carried out air strikes overnight against ethic Karen troops. The fierce clashes between Myanmar’s military and Karen troops continued for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.







Karen people in Myawaddy were forced to grab their essential belongings and to flee for their lives, crossing a 10-meter-wide creek to the Thai side after 120-mm mortar shells landed on their village. Thai security officials in Tak’s Pob Phra district provided temporary shelters to the refugees in Ban Morker Thai. It is expected more villagers will flee the fighting in Myawaddy to the Thai side. (TNA)



































