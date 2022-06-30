‘We Travel Together’ gives Pattaya low-season boost

The government’s subsidized-tourism campaign has given a small, but important boost to tourism in Pattaya, the city’s business leader said.

Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said June 29 that the latest fourth stage of the We Travel Together program hasn’t been a windfall for Pattaya, but does lead to an increase in Thai visitors on long holiday weekends.







The program offers 40% discounts on 1.5 million hotel rooms and deep discounts on flights until October.

Boonanan said Pattaya benefits from the program on short holidays. On longer breaks, people choose to fly to father-away destinations. Nonetheless, it’s been a boost to low season, he said.



The PBTA chief said he expects fewer Thais to visit Pattaya starting this month due to school being back in session. But hopefully, that will be offset by more European and Indian tourists, he said.



































