New entry rules into Thailand start Friday (July 1)

Updates from the Thai government regarding Thailand’s COVID19 situation, reporting from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)
Highlights:
- Thailand has given out a total of 139,752,058 vaccination doses as of June 29, 2022. Nevertheless, 29,613,581 individuals, or 42.6 percent of the population, have now gotten their booster dose. As the national target for booster dose is at 60% of the entire population, the general public who is eligible is encouraged to take the booster dose as soon as possible.
- All visitors to Thailand will no longer be required to have a Thailand Pass from July 1, 2022. The evidence of insurance that covers medical bills in Thailand will not be needed either. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination, excluding the booster dose, given at least 14 days before the date of travel is required. A negative RT-CPR test result or a professionally administered negative ATK result done within 72 hours of departure is necessary if one has not had all of their recommended vaccinations. The same requirements as their parents apply to anyone under the age of 18 who has received all recommended vaccinations.3. Currently, it is optional to wear a mask in Thailand. However, wearing a mask inside a facility is advised unless staying alone or being engaged in activities such as eating or exercising, when one cannot be worn. When with others, when it is difficult to observe social distance, or if the environment is crowded or poorly ventilated, wearing a mask is highly recommended. In addition, it is strongly advised that those in the primary vulnerable group—those over 60 with underlying medical disorders, especially those who are not fully immunized—wear masks when they are among other people. For COVID-19 infected people and other high-risk populations, they should always put on masks when around other people.
- All nationals can now walk in to the Bang Sue Grand Station every day from 9.00 AM to 4.00 PM to receive their first, second, third, fourth, and fifth doses of COVID 19 vaccine.