Hua Lamphong Railway Station Bangkok illuminated to reveal charms of historic terminus

Travelers are invited to join the event of “Unfolding Bangkok: Living Old Building” at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Railway Station, running until 26 March daily from 16.00 to 22.00 hr.

The event is organized by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in cooperation with partners to celebrate its 126th anniversary. A brilliant light projection will envelope the station to tell its story and display the architectural beauty of the heritage building.







Hua Lamphong used to serve as a central train station for passengers traveling to Bangkok from all around the country, since it started in 1916. Although its service is now limited to a few train lines, Hua Lamphong remains significant as a historical building. Today, it has been transformed into a site for architecture, learning, and pleasure.







Activities at Hua Lamphong Railway Station are as follows:

– The Wall 2023 – Lighting installation and projection mapping, running at 19.00-22.00 hr on 18-26 March;

– Music Performance – The performances take place at 17.00-21.00 hr on 18-19 March and 24-26 March;

– Special Activities – Activities include a special train showcase, model train exhibition, tour, special menus, and pop-up café throughout the event.

For more information, visit https://www.cea.or.th/th/single-project/Unfolding-Bangkok and www.facebook.com/CreativeEconomyAgency. (PRD)



























