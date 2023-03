Immigration, tourist and Pattaya police fanned out across the city checking more bars for underage customers, drugs and weapons.

Chonburi Immigration chief Pol. Col. Prinya Klinkesorn dispatched the 50 officers from Third Road around 11 p.m. March 21.

He then led police to Soi Bongkot where two bars were checked whether they had proper licenses, employee backgrounds and ages, drugs, guns and prostitution. None were found.