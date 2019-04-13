Bangkok sacred water taken from Sattrakhom hall to Interior Ministry

Bangkok – Bangkok Governor Pol. Gen. Aswin Kwanmuang presided over a religious ceremony Friday to transport sacred water from Sattrakhom hall in the Grand Palace, to the Ministry of the Interior for safekeeping.

Buddhist monks performed a water ritual at the Grand Palace before the governor took the water, which was in a vase, or khontho, to the Interior Ministry. The vase is now being kept with other vases that were brought from 76 provinces nationwide. The sacred water will be delivered to Suthat Thepwararam temple in Bangkok for an important blessing rite on April 18, before being used in the coronation ceremony of His Majesty the King next month.

Unlike other provinces, the sacred water from Ho Sattrakhom does not have to undergo a water consecration ceremony as rituals have been performed on it every Buddhist sabbath day. The sacred water from Ho Sattrakhom has been used in many important royal ceremonies.