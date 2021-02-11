Hua Hun airport in south of Thailand will be further upgraded

Hua Hun airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan will be further upgraded to serve larger aircraft for long-haul flights in 2 years.







Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam said the Department of Airports will work with the public and private sector to develop the airport, to meet the projected demand for air connections to the popular seaside destination.







He said further upgrades are necessary, as the International Air Transport Association says the domestic aviation market will return to normal next year, and the international market a year later. (NNT)











