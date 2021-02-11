Thai Health Ministry pledges to have 30 million people vaccinated this year

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Public Health is pledging to have 30 million Thais vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.







Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said if everything goes to plan, the DDC can start administering at least 5 million doses per month and later, up to 10 million doses per month, to complete 61 million doses in 2021.







He said this is the largest vaccination program in Thailand’s history and the DDC need to get all staff ready to do the job. (NNT)











