Bangkok bridge pier connecting road, rail and boat networks to finish in March

BANGKOK – The construction of Phra Nangklao Bridge Pier serving as a transportation hub for commuters of MRT Purple Line train and electric boat service in the Bangkok and Nonthaburi areas, is expected to finish in March.







Marine Department Director-General Witthaya Thamuang said the construction is now 90% complete.

He said the pier would help attract more commuters to use electric boats as an alternative to land transport, which will help reduce air pollution, as well as promote tourism along Chao Phraya River. (NNT)











