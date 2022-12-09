Hua Hin to host ‘Amazing Muay Thai’ festival in February

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Royal Thai Army, and WBC Muay Thai will host their first Amazing Muay Thai Festival in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to promote the Thai combat sport to tourists and foreigners.

Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Narongpan Jitkaewtae stated that the Amazing Muay Thai Festival will be held at Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district from February 4-6, 2023. The festival includes local and international competitions, training lessons from famous boxers, seminars, an exhibition on famous boxers, and the history of Muay Thai.







According to Gen Narongpan, one of the biggest highlights will be the wai-kru ceremony, which is a traditional ritual in which students pay respect to their teachers. The ceremony on February 6 will be performed by 5,000 Muay Thai boxers which will be the world’s largest wai-kru ceremony, setting a Guinness World Record.

The festival will also introduce Muay Thai camps in Hua Hin, Muay Thai-related innovations, and sports products for tourists and those interested in the Thai combat sport. (NNT)

































