Bangkok cancels New Year events to prevent spread of Omicron variant

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) cancels all its New Year events including a prayer gathering during the New Year transition to curb COVID-19.

Bangkok deputy governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the BMA made the decision as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) urged organizations to follow the request of the World Health Organization (WHO) for countries to cancel New Year events to protect public health systems because the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant. Besides, Omicron infections were also spreading fast in Thailand, he said.







As of Dec 22, there were more than 100 Omicron cases in the country. Of them, 27 were confirmed and 97 were potential cases.

To contain Omicron outbreaks, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang ordered organizations under the BMA to call off their New Year events including the event at the City Hall which would include a prayer meeting during the New Year transition.



If private organizations want to proceed with their New Year events, BMA will ask them to strictly comply with disease control measures including the COVID Free Setting, screening, cleaning, social distancing, quarantine areas for infected people, requirement for participants to pass antigen tests and the limited numbers of participants.

Mr. Kriangyos added that the BMA asked people to avoid crowded areas to help prevent the risk of disease transmission. (TNA)



























