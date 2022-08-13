House Committee approves revised budget bill for fiscal 2023

An examining panel from a House Committee has approved the revised budget bill for fiscal 2023, with more than 7 billion baht reallocated to assist the public health, education, and agricultural sectors.

According to Dr. Banya tJetjan, a Democrat MP for Rayong province and spokesperson for the House committee examining the 2023 fiscal year budget bill, the committee has reallocated planned spending of around 7.64 billion baht from ministries to support policies on administrative, education, public health, and agriculture. Other policies include health-care improvements, education subsidies, and farmer rehabilitation and development funding.







The examining committee was formed to examine the 3.18 trillion baht budget bill that was approved in early June. The committee comprised 72 members from the cabinet and political parties to review the budget bill and propose amendments in the best interests of the people of the country.







Dr. Banyat said the committee will notify the House speaker that the budget bill is now ready for its second and final readings, which are slated for August 17-19. The parliament then has 105 days under the constitution to consider or pass the budget bill. (NNT)

































