Teens take over Jomtien beach during second weekend of ‘Pattaya Music Festival’

Crowds celebrated the second weekend of ‘Pattaya Music Festival’ on Jomtien beach last night making the city lively again after the official kick-start last week on three main and small stages along Pattaya beach.

Mostly seen in and around the Jomtien beach stage were Thai teens thatcame to see their favorite singers and bands perform on stage.







There will be another set of shows tonight at the same location between Jomtien beach Soi 8 and 9. Traffic in the area will be closed for another evening between 4 p.m. until midnight (see traffic photo).

This year Pattaya City Hall organized the music festival on 4 weekends throughout August. Shows start from 5 p.m. with free entry. (Festivalgoers must have received at least 2 doses of coronavirus vaccine, wear a mask, and follow the safety measures at all times).







On the 3rd week (Aug 19-20) and 4th week (Aug 26-27), the shows will be back to only one stage at Pattaya central beach Stage.























































