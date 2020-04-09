Hotels in south Thailand tourist destinations ordered closed to combat COVID-19

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update from Surat Thani province regarding its measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Surat Thani province administers 19 districts including the tourist islands of Ko Samui, Ko Phangan and Ko Tao, as well as Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine National Park.

Effective from 8-30 April, 2020, Surat Thani has ordered closure of all types of hotels and similar establishments, with the exception of hotels designated as field hospitals and local quarantine venues.

Hotels currently occupied, which are to be closed immediately after the last guests have checked out, must report the details of all guests to the local authorities. Any guest deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment.

