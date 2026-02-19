Nan turns local fruit into future economy with community-driven bioeconomy model

NAN, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin is promoting a bioeconomy model in Nan province by establishing a Community Bioeconomy Development Learning Center in Phu Phiang district. Set up by the Bioeconomy Development Office, the center supports local communities in transforming biological resources into higher-value products that can provide stable, long-term income.







The project’s work focuses on wampi (Clausena wampi), a fruit widely grown in the northern province. By combining improved processing methods with modern technology, the center is developing products under the “Phiang Tawan” brand to raise quality standards and expand market opportunities. The model demonstrates how local crops can be upgraded into branded goods with stronger commercial potential.

The program is being carried out in coordination with the ministries of natural resources and environment, commerce, and industry. Support includes sustainable resource management, broader market access, and improved production standards to meet current regulatory and consumer requirements.



Following a circular economy approach, part of the community’s revenue is reinvested in forest conservation and environmental care, including the construction of firebreaks and improvements to water management. The effort ensures that economic development and natural resource protection progress together, securing livelihoods in Nan for future generations. (NNT)



































