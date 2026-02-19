Ban Pam Bok joins top 10 cultural tourism communities as Thailand launches new UNSEEN route

MAE HONG SON, Thailand – The Ministry of Culture has launched a new community-based tourism route in Ban Pam Bok, Mae Hong Son province, as part of its “UNSEEN THAI THAI” campaign to promote cultural travel and boost local income. Permanent Secretary for Culture Prasop Riangngoen presided over the opening ceremony in Pai district, where the Tai Yai heritage village has been named one of the Top 10 Model Communities for Cultural Tourism 2025.







The initiative seeks to turn cultural capital—local identity, traditions, and community wisdom—into tangible economic value. By building tourism around authentic cultural experiences, officials expect to create jobs, raise household earnings, and strengthen the grassroots economy.

Ban Pam Bok, a Tai Yai community with more than 200 years of history, offers visitors a blend of faith, food, and traditional crafts. Attractions include the 815-meter Kho Ku So Bamboo Bridge, where visitors can observe morning almsgiving, and authentic Tai Yai dishes prepared from locally sourced ingredients. Travelers can also join hands-on workshops such as traditional broom-making and roasted chili paste preparation.



The launch event featured cultural performances and more than 20 booths selling community products, including basketry, textiles, garlic, cold-pressed peanuts, and tie-dye fabrics, generating direct income for residents. Ban Pam Bok also links to nearby attractions such as Pam Bok Waterfall, Santichon Village, and several temples and scenic viewpoints in Pai district, as the ministry works to expand this tourism model nationwide. (NNT)



































