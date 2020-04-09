Chiang Mai in north Thailand bans alcohol sales, intensifying fight against coronavirus

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update regarding Chiang Mai’s ban on alcohol sales from 10-20 April, 2020, as part of its intensified effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







All retail and wholesale business establishments in Chiang Mai are ordered to close or conceal their alcoholic beverage section according to the order issued on 7 April, 2020, by the provincial communicable disease control committee.

This latest order by Chiang Mai is in addition to its previous orders for the closure of a list of venues, business establishments and activities deemed at risk for the transmission of infectious diseases.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.







This press release is published on 08 April, 2020, at 11.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.





