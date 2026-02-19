A small veterinarian with a giant mission to save Thailand’s elephants in Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand – Elephants are more than Thailand’s national symbol; they are family. When these gentle giants fall ill, treatment is complex and grueling. Dr. Ratchadaporn Srisamut, or “Dr. Bow,” a petite veterinarian with a lion’s heart, has dedicated seven years to saving over a thousand domestic elephants across Southern Thailand—from mischievous calves to retired seniors.

Her mission is especially vital in Phuket, a tourism hub home to no fewer than 400 working elephants.

“Elephants aren’t machines,” Dr. Bow explains. “They feel love, anger, and pain just like us.” In Thailand, these animals are vital livelihoods, often supporting a mahout’s family for generations. “Saving one elephant means saving an entire family’s future. That is my greatest pride.”









One of her toughest cases is “P’Deaw,” a 35-year-old bull who nearly died after falling down a mountain. For a month, Dr. Bow drove four hours daily to stabilize him before he was moved to the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary. Beyond his recent injuries, P’Deaw carries deep-seated wounds from buckshot bullets—scarred reminders of a difficult past that require delicate, long-term care.

Despite the low pay compared to small-animal practice and physical risks, Dr. Bow wouldn’t trade her path for anything. However, she warns of a critical shortage of elephant vets in Thailand, urging the government to incentivize the next generation to carry on this legacy.

“I may be small,” she says, “but my resolve is as large as an elephant.” Dr. Bow continues her mission not just to heal bodies, but to mend the spirits of the creatures, hoping more “young hearts” will soon join her calling. (TNA)







































