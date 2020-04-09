Thailand extends ban on inbound passenger flights until 18 April, 2020

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide further update that Thailand’s ban on all incoming passenger flights has been extended for the period from 00.01 Hrs. of 7 April, 2020, until 23.59 Hrs. of 18 April, 2020, from previously covering a three-day period from 00.01 Hrs. of 04 April, 2020, until 23.59 Hrs. of 06 April, 2020.







According to the announcement issued today, 6 April, 2020, by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), any existing permission given to any passenger airlines that fall during the newly-extended ban period is null and void.

The CAAT continues to allow exceptions for landings of the following aircraft: state or military aircraft; emergency landing; technical landing without passenger disembarkation; humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights; repatriation flights; and cargo aircraft.

Passengers on flights that took off from destinations of origin before the CAAT’s announcement took effect are subject under the Emergency Decree to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Thailand.

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand's tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.







For constant updates of Thailand's COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

This press release is published on 06 April, 2020, at 16.00 Hrs.






