Hospitals in Thailand warned against refusing treatment for Covid-19 patients

The Social Security Office (SSO) has warned contracted hospitals that they will be delisted if they refuse to treat patients who test positive for COVID-19.

SSO Secretary-General Boonsong Thapchaiyuth said he has directed private hospitals to adhere to all regulations and provide full treatment to patients who are registered social security fund members. He added that any facilities found to have refused COVID patients will have their contracts terminated the following year.



SSO Deputy Secretary-General Ladda Saelee said the warning was issued in response to members of the Social Security Fund (SSF) being denied treatment at private hospitals contracted by the SSO.

The move follows two incidents on Saturday (26 Mar), in which a woman who contracted COVID-19 was refused treatment at a private hospital where she is a registered SSF member.







The patient reportedly requested favipiravir pills but was informed that the hospital had reached its daily maximum of 100 patients permitted to receive the antiviral medication. The hospital then advised the woman to purchase a treatment course for 15,000 baht using the same medication.

In the second incident, another female patient reportedly experienced the same issue and was advised by staff at a private hospital to purchase over-the-counter medication to alleviate her COVID symptoms. (NNT)

































