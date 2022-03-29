Pattaya police say ‘suicide’ for American found dead with bag over head, safe open

Pattaya police are assuming an American man who died with a plastic bag over his head and his safe open died of suicide.

The body of James Edward Farmer, 80, was found lying on his bed March 27 in a hotel on Soi 13. Staffer Mam Worawut, 41, found the body and removed the bag from his head.



Mam said employees became concerned when Farmer didn’t appear in the morning as usual and didn’t respond to text messages. So she and a security guard opened the door and found him dead.







Despite the door not being locked and the safe open, police speculated Farmer killed himself.

However, officers still collected security camera footage and are checking if anyone else entered and left the room. The body was sent for a forensic examination.

































