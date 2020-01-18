Hong Kong celebrities in Thailand for TV series filming

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (TNA) – Hong Kong actress, Michelle Yim Wai-Ling, also known by her Chinese stage name Mai Suet is in Thailand for shooting investigative drama series.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, the TAT’s deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific welcomed the production team, actors and actresses, shooting TVB’s drama series, “Sinister Beings” in Bangkok.

Michelle Yim Wai-Ling , Crystal Fung, Rucco Chan are among celebrities, working here along with 40 production crew members.

On this occasion, Michelle Yim extended her best wishes for Thai people for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The production team started shooting on Jan 15 in Bangkok and will finish work on Jan 21.

The main shooting locations in Kanchanaburi, two-and-a-half hours’ drive from Bangkok are Mallika City, 1905 A.D., Saiyok waterfall in Kanchanaburi, which will also showcase beautiful nature and local way of life and promote Thailand’s tourist destinations. (TNA)