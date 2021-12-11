Holidaymakers urged to protect themselves during long weekend holidays in Thailand

The government is encouraging everyone to maintain prevention measures against COVID-19 during the long weekend holidays.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed officials to closely monitor the situation during the long-weekend holiday from December 10-12. The number of domestic trips for this period is expected to rise thanks to the nationwide reopening and economic relief measures, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimating that some 1.84 million trips will be made during the three-day holiday.







The Spokesperson said the premier is urging people to strictly maintain COVID-19 prevention protocols, especially following the detection of new Omicron coronavirus infections in Thailand. He also asked the public to continue using face masks while staying away from crowded areas.



Gen Prayut also expressed his satisfaction with the declining rate of new infections along with reports that more than 50% of Thai people have been vaccinated. He said he believes that if businesses follow public health protocols and safety measures, tourists will gain confidence, which in turn revitalizes the tourism industry for the upcoming holidays. (NNT)

































