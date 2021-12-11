Thailand ranks 5th in ‘Global Health Security Index’

Thailand has been ranked fifth out of 195 countries on this year’s Global Health Security Index.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Rachada Dhnadirek revealed that the 2021 Global Health Security Index, released on Wednesday, ranked Thailand 5th in the world and 1st among Asian countries.







The Index ranks 195 countries based on their capacity to respond to epidemics and pandemics, as assessed by the John Hopkins Centre for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health and experts from around the world. The top five countries on this list are the United States, Australia, Canada, Finland, and Thailand.



The Deputy Spokesperson said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all the frontline medical personnel and public health volunteers for their cooperation in the fight to contain COVID-19. She added that the list ranking and recognition from the international community also reflects the effectiveness of the government’s public health policies and measures to combat the pandemic.







The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of RT-PCR tests for high-risk groups and areas, as well as foreign arrivals, especially given the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. He also urged the public to remain vigilant and follow prevention protocols at all times. (NNT)



























