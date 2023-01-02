His Majesty the King wishes happiness and success for Thais

His Majesty the King has praised people in Thailand for joining together during hard times to overcome the pandemic and other crises.

In a televised speech on New Year’s Eve, His Majesty stated that Thai people have always shown one another kindness and compassion and supported one another when unfortunate circumstances occur. Thais prevail over adversities, whether they are pandemics or natural disasters, by uniting together to prevent and overcome obstacles.







His Majesty emphasized that goodwill and kindness toward others serve as a power of unity that forms the foundation of Thailand’s existence and ability to continue progressing.

Lastly, His Majesty wished everyone to be protected by the sacred powers and the virtues of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great from illness and perils, and that people be blessed with happiness and success in their endeavors throughout the year and always. (NNT)

































