Pattaya Prowl: Driving Points

Thai police started using the point deductions on drivers violating traffic rules on January 9. Dozens of ways of ending up with your licence suspended for 90 days or worse. They include using your mobile phone when driving, failure to wear a helmet, not stopping at pedestrian crossings or jumping red lights, parking bans, ignoring traffic signs etc etc. Some police now carry a small computer and can stick a fine notice on your vehicle in the twinkling of an eye. If driving is ever a pleasure, contemporary Pattaya must be an exception.







֎ You know you’ve been in Thailand too long when … you go to a gogo bar to enjoy the football.

֎ Chinese lunar new year is Sunday 22 January. Not an official holiday but celebrated with gusto. Year of the Rabbit is bounding up, bringing joy and happiness all round. Or so its said.

֎ Flu shots are down in price. 800 baht at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya (690 each if two together) and 500 baht at the affiliate Jomtien Hospital when we last checked. Don’t forget to take your passport.

֎ Did you know that if something bites you, it’s statistically and biologically more likely to be female? You do now.

֎ Congratulations to the Lucifer club at the heartland of Walking Street recently celebrated 23 years on the strip. That’s in more senses than one.



֎ If you like ladyboys, and some do, you can meet up at the Lita bar on Soi 13/2. You will certainly get a warm reception.

֎ Live comedy on offer from Up2You Improv Comedy, Pattaya’s very own troupe. Big audience participation from these guys and gals. Check out their Facebook page.

֎ Thirsty Thursday invites all travel and hospitality workers to a free networking evening at Gems Mining Pool Villas. It’s Thursday 26 January from 6.30 pm.

֎ If sex is a natural phenomenon, how come there are so many books on how to do it?

֎ Why the long queues at immigration, the driving licence center and the branches of the Bangkok banks? The Russians are coming.





֎ The Michelin guide to Thailand’s dining venues gives stars mostly to Bangkok. One to Phuket and nothing to Pattaya. Any comment would be superfluous.

֎ Great restaurant just off Thappraya Road. Enjoy Andre is a classy but homely Belgian and international dining experience with good Thai food a bonus. Check out Facebook.

֎ Why is Naklua’s Sanctuary of Truth called the Sanctuary of Truth? Just asking.

֎ A reader asks what’s the name of the new bar on Soi Diana which had a grand opening before Christmas. You likely mean Buttercups.

֎ If your motorbike has a bigger than 50 cc engine, you might not be covered. Check it out.



֎ Coming soon. High Rollers is the new gentleman’s club at Cosy Beach. The promo says beers at 59 baht, shots at 89 baht and ladydrinks at 99 baht. Free food and sexy girls.

֎ “I’m on a whisky diet and I’ve lost three days already.”

֎ Advance notice for 18 February. Russell Peters’ world tour is at Central World Live in Bangkok. It’s called Act Your Age and said to be worth the trip.

֎ Thought for the day: there are 10 Commandments but 35 million laws to enforce them.

֎ The Naklua walk and eat festival is on weekends until the end of January. Has 180 street food centers. Hit it.







֎ Ninety percent of all human wisdom is the ability to mind your own business.

֎ Ben’s Theater Jomtien presents a classical music evening with Mathias Boegner and friends. Sunday 29 January at 8 pm. Check out their website.

֎ Headline in a UK newspaper, “Sex tourists are giving up sex.”

֎ The UnKonscious Festival is set to be held in Pattaya from February 7 to February 12. It’s the biggest beach trace festival in Asia.

֎ Odd how some motorbike drivers invariably wear a face mask, but fail to put on their helmet. This is Thailand.

Happy Hunting!


























