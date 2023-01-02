2 million visitors at Thailand pavilion at World Expo 2020 in Dubai

Thailand Pavilion made a huge splash at World Expo 2020 in Dubai and was visited by over 2 million people worldwide, proving to be a massive success.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency said in April 2022 that the six-month-long exhibition showcased Thailand’s potential and readiness to lead in the realm of technology and digital innovation.







According to Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakmanusorn, the pavilion met its objectives and attracted more than 2.35 million visitors in total – accounting for nearly 10% of total visitors to the expo.

The pavilion also featured a series of special activities and provided business matching opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs.







Thailand Pavilion served as a stage for over 60 young ambassadors and performers to present Thai culture and traditions to the world.

Thailand will also be joining World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, which will run for six months that year from May 3 to November 23. (NNT)























