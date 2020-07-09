His Majesty the King donates 3 Cessna 182T aircrafts to Army

By Pattaya Mail
The versatile aircrafts can be used in various works such as patrolling, forest conservation, and drug suppression.
His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has donated three Cessna 182T aircrafts to the Royal Thai Army for uses in humanitarian missions.



Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong said it was a great benevolence of His Majesty the King bestowed upon the Royal Thai Army.

Thai Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong.
Made by Textron Aviation, the civil air patrol aircrafts will be commissioned at an airbase in Lob Buri, according to the Army.

General Apirat said the versatile aircrafts could be instrumental in various works such as patrolling, forest conservation, drug suppression and so forth.(TNA)


