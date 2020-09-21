His Majesty the King approved the reshuffle military officers in Thailand

His Majesty the King approved the reshuffle of 792 military officers that will take effect on Oct 1, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette and covered the officers who will hold many important positions. Among them were military chief of staff Gen Chalermpol Srisawasdi who will become the new defence forces chief and assistant army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae who will be the new army chief.

Gen Narongphan will be the 42nd army chief and succeed Gen Apirat Kongsompong who will retire at the end of September.

Assistant navy chief Adm Chatchai Srivorakan will be the navy chief and air force’s specialist ACM Airbull Suttiwan will become the air force commander-in-chief. (TNA)