Job Expo Thailand 2020 at BITEC Bang Na, Bangkok Sept 26-28

To help people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labor will be holding a Job Expo Thailand 2020 event next weekend, featuring one million vacancies.

The Minister of Labor Suchart Chomklin has announced the Ministry of Labor will be holding Job Expo Thailand 2020 at BITEC Bang Na exhibition center in Bangkok on 26-28 September, aimed specifically at helping persons who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature about a million job vacancies available for application, where interested persons can register on the government’s online job-search platform to receive job suggestions based on their qualifications.

In addition, workshops on freelance jobs, online businesses, and occupational training will be provided for unemployed persons, which will help upgrade the workforce to meet the demand in the labor market. Exhibitions from multiple agencies, seminars, and stage performances will also be held at this event.

Once again, the Job Expo Thailand 2020 will be taking place on 26-28 September at BITEC Bang Na, in Bangkok. (NNT)