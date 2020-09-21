Pattaya and the East very cloudy with widespread thundershowers and high waves

Pattaya and Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Very cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C. Maximum temperature 28-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

7 days Weather Forecast

Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers throughout period with isolated heavy rain.

During 20 – 21 Sep, Southwesterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas. During 22 – 26 Sep, Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 23-27°C. Maximum temperature 30-35°C.