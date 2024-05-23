High tide surges and heavy rainfall warned from May 23-31

The National Water Resources Office (NWRO) has issued a warning to monitor for high tide surges from May 23-31, 2024. Coupled with heavy rainfall in several areas, river levels are expected to rise further, potentially impacting major rivers. The Meteorological Department reports widespread rain in all regions, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. They also warn of possible flash floods, forest runoff, and strong winds.

The NWRO advises monitoring for high tide surges during May 23-31, 2024. With heavy rain expected in many areas during this period, river levels are expected to rise, possibly affecting low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya, Mae Klong, Tha Chin, and Bang Pakong rivers. These areas, especially those outside flood defenses and temporary barriers in provinces such as Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, and Samut Prakan, are at risk of flooding.







According to May 23 water quality measurements for consumption:

Chao Phraya River at Samlae Pumping Station: Water for consumption meets standards.

Tha Chin River at Pak Khlong Jinda Sluice Gate: Water for agriculture meets standards.

Mae Klong River at Amphawa Station: Water for agriculture meets standards.

Mae Klong River at Wat Bang Kang Station: Water for agriculture meets standards.







Additionally, the heavy rainfall in some areas may lead to flash floods and forest runoff, requiring continuous monitoring until May 26. The following areas are under watch:

Northern Region: Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces.

Northeastern Region: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Western Region: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

Eastern Region: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.

Southern Region: Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces.











































