Thailand and Italy sign economic cooperation agreement at Business Forum

Thailand and Italy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance economic cooperation.

The signing took place at the Thai-Italian Business Forum organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Rome.







The event, co-hosted by the President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce, focused on promoting economic collaboration, technology exchange, and trade and investment between the two countries. Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, highlighted Thailand’s readiness to address issues for investors under the “Invite Thailand” policy, aiming to establish Thailand as a business hub.

Minister Suriya also invited Italian luxury goods businesses to invest in Thailand and expressed hopes for a Thailand-EU Free Trade Agreement by 2025.









Chayatham Phromsorn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, presented the Land Bridge project, detailing its background, specifics, and investment opportunities. The project attracted significant interest from Italian investors and businesses.

The forum aimed to boost economic cooperation and investment between Thailand and Italy, emphasizing technology exchange and trade opportunities. Suriya emphasized Thailand’s support for Italian investors and the development of strong bilateral cooperation. (NNT)





































