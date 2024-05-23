‘THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024’ food and beverage trade show at IMPACT May 28 – June 1

The Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse, Germany, are joining hands in organizing the THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024, Asia’s largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show.

This year’s trade show will be held under the theme “Beyond Food Experience.” With 3,200 exhibitions from 45 countries and regions, anticipating the presence of 1,500 top buyers and over 80,000 visitors from around the globe, attendees will experience trends and innovations, networking, and business opportunities across 11 shows, including coffee and tea, drinks, fine food, food service, food technology, frozen food, fruits and vegetables, meat, rice, and sweets and confectionery. Additionally, the event will offer new zones, such as a future food market, halal market, organic market, and startups, as well as an innovation show.

The THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024 is open for trade visitors on 28 May – 1 June 2024 (from 10.00 to 18.00 hr) and for public visitors on 1 June 2024 (from 10.00 to 20.00 hr) at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok. (PRD)





































