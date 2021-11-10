High tide in the Gulf of Thailand to affect lower central and upper southern regions Nov 21-26

Villagers in the lower central region are warned that the high tide that is causing flooding will last until tomorrow (Nov 11) and is expected to return on 21-26 November. The Office of the National Water Resources has ordered agencies to check on floodwalls and perform maintenance to minimize the impact on the general public.

The Office of the National Water Resources has released the latest update on high tide in the Gulf of Thailand, which has caused flooding in some provinces in the lower central region and upper southern region.







The office has recorded some 30 centimeters of an increase in sea level in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, and Chumphon, while the shores of coastal provinces of the central region have seen sea level rise by 10 centimeters.

The ONWR has forecasted the increase of sea level will continue until tomorrow, before peaking again on 21-26 November.

In preparation for the next cycle, the ONWR ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and provincial offices of Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom, as well as other provinces affected by the changing tide, to accelerate the drainage from major water bodies and affected areas, help facilitate road users, and prepare for the next round of overflow.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has asked businesses operating near the Chao Phraya River, including commercial venues and construction sites, as well as riverside villagers, to closely monitor the water level.







Villagers residing in areas beyond the river’s floodwall, typically near Khlong Bang Kok Noi and Khlong Maha Sawat, are urged to be cautious.

There are 239 housings in 11 Bangkok communities situated outside the floodwalls which are at a higher risk. The city has asked residents of these communities to relocate their belongings to a higher floor.

































