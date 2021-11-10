Tourists enjoy cool weather on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on its first day of reopening

Tourists happily visited Doi Inthanon and were impressed with its sea of mist and its lowest temperature at 8 degrees Celsius when the mountain reopened this morning.

The country’s highest mountain had been closed for more than 7 months due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The lowest temperature was measured at the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint where tourists waited for sunrise in the mist.







The Kew Mae Pan nature trail also reopened today and more than 800 tourists had booked their entry on the reopening day via the QueQ app.

The chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park said visitors must reserve their entry in advance, pass health checks, be fully vaccinated and wear face masks. The chief expected the number of visitors to Doi Inthanon to rise steadily. (TNA)















































